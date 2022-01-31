''We never got all the credit we deserved'' – AEW star on Vince McMahon underrating him and 2-time world champion

Current AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about not getting his due in WWE. Hardy said that, unlike his brother Jeff Hardy and friend Edge, Vince McMahon never saw him or two-time world champion Christian as top superstars.

In WWE, Matt & Jeff Hardy, along with Edge & Christian, revolutionized tag team wrestling during The Attitude Era. However, while Jeff and Edge went on to become singles megastars, their tag team partners didn't do as well.

The former IMPACT World Champion Matt Hardy spoke to Wrestling Perspective Podcast about his team with Jeff and how his brother became the standout star. Hardy admitted that Vince always chose Jeff over him:

“Vince always chose Jeff over Matt in The Hardy Boyz, when it came to Edge & Christian, he always chose Edge over Christian. That’s something myself and Christian always have in common, we were a little underrated. We never got all the credit we deserved sometimes, in his eye.”

How Matt Hardy coped with Vince McMahon pushing Jeff Hardy

The 'Woken One' spoke about how he tried to branch away from brother Jeff Hardy. Matt said he does his best work portraying an outlandish and over-the-top character:

"I think with me, realization of understanding that Jeff is one of the most beloved figures in all of wrestling, ever, in history. It’s insane how beloved he is. So working on a scale with him, you have to be realistic and be, like, hold up, you can still be magnificent and super popular, and people dig you, but you can’t compare yourself to him."

Also Read Article Continues below

Matt Hardy and Christian are both currently part of AEW whereas Edge is in WWE. Jeff Hardy was released by WWE some time back. In the future, it's expected that Jeff will also join AEW.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who deserved a better run in WWE? Matt Hardy Christian 24 votes so far