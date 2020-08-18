Matt Jackson takes shot at WWE and Randy Orton on 'Being The Elite'

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has been extremely vocal over his dislike of the modern fast-paced high-flying wrestling style. Last week, after Matt Jackson shared a video, Randy Orton made fun of him. Now, Matt Jackson has taken a shot at Randy Orton over his wrestling style and recent comments.

Randy Orton is currently in the middle of his most successful run in recent memory as he is set up to face Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam. Orton has reverted to his Legend Killer gimmick and brought it back as a far more dangerous force than it was before. His wrestling style has always been slow and methodical, but has managed to draw an audience despite that, due to the vicious nature of his offence.

Matt Jackson takes shot at WWE and Randy Orton's wrestling style

Last week, Matt Jackson shared a video on his Instagram where he said that he had really stuck the landing, during a match against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

Randy Orton took a shot at Matt Jackson in the comments saying that he had landed, but had not hit anyone.

Randy Orton's response to Matt Jackson

The WWE veteran went on to ask Matt Jackson to say 'hi' to all the former WWE Superstars who were working in AEW at the moment.

Now, Matt Jackson has fired back at Randy Orton on Being The Elite. Something that AEW has focused a lot on lately is the fact that they have been winning in the 18-49 demographic against WWE. So, Matt Jackson has been joking about this on their Being The Elite show, where he has been trying to find ways to increase the 50+ demographic for AEW.

On the most recent show, he said that for the “50+ seconds for 50+” segment, AEW needed to do something that was different from the usual show. He said, “it’s just gotta be something boring, slow, and plodding”. Cutler went on to say something, following which Jackson took a shot at Randy Orton saying that WWE was not going to license out a Randy Orton match, clearly indicating that he thought Orton's matches were boring.

“It’s a good idea, but I don’t think WWE is going to license out a Randy Orton match.”