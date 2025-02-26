Matt and Jeff Hardy send message after WWE return; call company their home

Matt and Jeff Hardy, more famously known as The Hardy Boyz, returned to WWE on Tuesday's episode of NXT. After defending their TNA World Tag Team Championship, the legendary tag team delivered a message to fans and called the global juggernaut their home.

No Quarter Catch Crew challenged The Hardy Boyz last week, with Matt and Jeff accepting it, making their WWE return official. The brothers are signed to TNA Wrestling, but the company's partnership with the global juggernaut allowed them to appear on NXT.

At the end of a hard-hitting match, The Hardy Boyz successfully defended the TNA World Tag Team Title. Matt pinned Myles Borne following a Swanton Bomb from Jeff. In a backstage interview, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions seemed happy to wrestle for the biggest wrestling company in the world again.

"It feels incredible. It's extremely flattering. We returned home. We're back at our birthplace. WWE will always be our home, it will always be our birthplace. Without WWE, we wouldn’t be who we are, and we are blessed to have had this 33-year-long career. Coming back at NXT, making our debut, wrestling on live television, it was an absolute honor, an absolute blast. Thank you for having us," Matt said. [H/T: Fightful]

Jeff Hardy called the feeling surreal before clarifying to the WWE Universe that he and Matt were still part of TNA Wrestling. The former WWE Champion was also happy about TNA's collaboration with the global juggernaut.

At Roadblock on March 11, The Hardy Boyz are set to defend the TNA World Tag Team Championship against the NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Matt Hardy explains Jeff Hardy's main goal in WWE return

Before their match on NXT, Matt Hardy revealed on his Extreme Life podcast that Jeff Hardy had only one goal for his WWE return. Jeff wanted to make amends following his controversial exit in 2021 when he walked out during a match at a live event.

"He's very happy to be going back and I feel like he wants to right the wrongs, he wants to leave on a good note, no more erratic behavior. He wants to go back and show them who he is," Matt said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Matt and Jeff Hardy seem to be in a good place with TNA Wrestling after a tumultuous stint in All Elite Wrestling.

