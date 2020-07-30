Matt Riddle admits to lying his way into UFC

Matt Riddle made many heads turn when he debuted on WWE SmackDown, crashing AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship party. The Ultimate Bro even went on to beat Styles in a match on the same night. Matt Riddle proved that even though he has a respectable record in the UFC, his Pro-Wrestling skills are not something to be taken lightly.

Matt Riddle's lie to the UFC

Matt Riddle was the guest on this week's episode of Corey Greaves' After The Bell podcast. On the show, Riddle spoke about his idea to get a match with Brock Lesnar and his MMA run in the UFC.

While talking about his MMA career, Matt Riddle admitted to lying to the UFC about a detail on his fighting resume.

"Honestly, I wasn’t the best at the book learning. I was destined for something else. I was never going to be behind a desk. I wrestled throughout college. At the same time, I felt I was limited. That’s when I started doing jiu-jitsu and fighting. I dropped out of college and trained in my apartment because back in the day when I was training, there weren’t even gyms to train out. It was illegal in places. You couldn’t even do mixed martial arts in most states. With me with my wrestling pedigree, I picked up jiu-jitsu pretty quick. I got lucky. I had one amateur fight. I lied to the Ultimate Fighter. I told them I was 1-0 pro. Before, there wasn’t a Sherdog back then to check and they believed me. I got on the Ultimate Fighter, knocked the first dude out brutally, like, broke his jaw in three spots. It was insane. Then they found out I was 1-0 amateur and they were like, bro. I had to get all the medical work done as they thought I already had it done, but I didn’t. I lied.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Since making his WWE SmackDown debut, Matt Riddle has beaten AJ Styles in a non-title match and John Morrison. It looks like WWE is building a feud between him and King Corbin.