Matt Riddle made his main roster debut last month. He interrupted AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship celebration and beat The Phenomenal One in an impromptu match. A few months ago, it was reported that Brock Lesnar took Matt Riddle's comments as a sign of disrespect.

Matt Riddle's idea to get a match with Brock Lesnar

This week on Corey Greaves' After The Bell podcast, Matt Riddle admitted to lying his way into the UFC. The Bro also spoke about the Brock Lesnar incident. Matt Riddle said that he has nothing but respect for The Beast and knows what he has to do to get a match against Brock Lesnar.

“I’ll be honest with you. The guys has it all. I think he’s taken my comments as like, literal disrespect. I think he really hates me. Which, hey, ok. I get it. I rubbed you the wrong way. I told everybody that I get it, I’ll stay away. I won’t call people out anymore. I won’t call these people out anymore. I’m not going to go away. I’m going to make myself valuable enough to where the money is on the table. I know I can do that. When I first started wrestling, when I sold the house and everything, people would ask me what is my goal for wrestling. I would say that I like to set goals that are almost unattainable because in the process of trying to get to that goal, you’re probably going to be great in the process. So they asked, what’s your goal? I want to retire the Undertaker and I want to retire Brock Lesner. Brock, nothing but the utmost respect and I think my words were taken as disrespectful which is fine, but at the end of the day, I just know what I have to do. I need to make myself valuable enough to get in the ring with him and I hope I can do it.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Brock Lesnar was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 36. He lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre that night. It was also rumored that WWE was planning to bring in The Beast for SummerSlam but scrapped those plans as there isn't going to be a LIVE audience.