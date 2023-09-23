Matt Riddle confirms WWE exit minutes before SmackDown

Matt Riddle has just confirmed that he has parted ways with WWE.

Matt Riddle first debuted in WWE as part of NXT in 2018 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the top babyfaces in the company. Coming from an MMA background, Riddle brought some legitimacy with him every time he stepped into the ring. Although he never won the NXT Championship, Riddle's in-ring work was enough to earn him a spot on the main roster.

After joining the main roster, Riddle's career took off after he was paired with Randy Orton in a team known as RK-Bro. Together, the unlikely pair even captured the Tag Team Championships. However, after Orton got injured, Riddle's career seemed to take a hit and dwindled.

WWE recently released several of its talent as a result of its merger with Endeavor. Big names like Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler got the axe. It now appears that Matt Riddle was among the people let go.

The King of Bros took to social media to confirm that he is no longer with the company in a heartfelt post thanking the fans for their support through the years.

"Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon"

Check out his tweet here:

It is sad to see a talent like Riddle get the axe but we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

