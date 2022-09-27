Matt Riddle defeats former United States Champion on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The two stars used to be close friends but fought as rivals on tonight's show. The Original Bro is currently feuding with Seth Rollins, and they're set to collide in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules next month.

As part of The Judgment Day, the former United States Champion is involved in a program with Edge, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio. They attacked The Phenomenal One following his match against Sami Zayn this week.

The main event of Monday Night RAW saw Damian Priest face Matt Riddle in a one-on-one match. During the bout, the latter performed a ripcord knee and hit a jumping forearm and suplex. Riddle took out Priest with a dive on the outside.

Back in the ring, he did a powerbomb and a knee strike, but Damian managed to kick out. Priest gave Riddle a vicious slam on the barricade before the commercial break.

The Original Bro hit a superplex from the top rope and countered a move into the Bro-Derek, but only got a two-count.

In the end, Matt Riddle tried to hit an RKO again, but Priest avoided it. The former then did a roll-up to emerge victorious via pinfall.

After the match, Judgment Day began attacking him until Edge returned to make the save. The Hall of Famer then challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules.

