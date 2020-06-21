Matt Riddle gives honest details about his backstage equation with Triple H

Matt Riddle made his SmackDown debut this past week in a match against AJ Styles. The former NXT Tag-Team Champion got a big win over the IC Champion in a surprising decision by WWE.

A win over AJ Styles indicates that big things are planned for The Original Bro in the company. An Intercontinental Championship match is sure to be set up soon where Riddle will get a shot at becoming the next IC Champion.

While speaking to ESPN, Matt Riddle talked about his backstage equation with Triple H, saying that the two are on very good terms and both have a great appreciation for the business.

With Triple H, amazing. I don’t think we’re like family but he’s showed me videos of his kids imitating my entrance in their house during the quarantine. We jib jab, we joke around, and I think we both appreciate hard work in sports entertainment. We appreciate the business.

Matt Riddle made a major name for himself on the independent circuit working for promotions such as PWG and Evolve before he joined WWE NXT. While Riddle never got a main-event push in NXT, he quickly became one of the most popular superstars on the black and gold brand.

His tag-team with Pete Dunne was well-liked by the fans and the two even won the NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Matt Riddle on defeating AJ Styles

With Matt Riddle likely heading into a program with AJ Styles on SmackDown, it will surely be a test of his mettle and talent. Here is what Riddle had to say after his win over the former WWE Champion this week on SmackDown:

I beat AJ Styles on my debut on SmackDown. I mean, I always say it I don't think it can get any sweeter, but bro, I don't think it can get any sweeter than this bro. I'm on cloud 24. I don't even know how high the clouds go, I'm up there dude. I'm just stoked man, I just can't wait to get back in there and keep proving myself week after week and show the SmackDown audience, the WWE Universe, what I can bring to the table.