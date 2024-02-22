Matt Riddle lands in his next destination ahead of dream match against 8-time world champion

Matt Riddle is heading to Japan in what is looking to be an extremely busy 2024 just two months in. He put out a post revealing he had landed in the Far East ahead of his match against a legendary 8-time world champion.

Matt Riddle revealed that he has had a hectic schedule so far this year. Beginning his journey post-WWE in early January this year, he has wrestled for promotions such as MLW, MCW, ACW, and Combat 1: WrestleRama. He is set to make his way over to New Japan Pro-Wrestling next.

He has officially landed in Japan for the Title Fight Friday special in the NJPW show New Beginning in Sapporo, where he will face legendary 8-time world champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Matt Riddle had a heated first interaction with Vince McMahon

Riddle was undoubtedly put in a very good position throughout his WWE main roster run. Despite not becoming world champion, he was constantly in important feuds and matches, and even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Had it not been for Vince McMahon's right-hand man Bruce Prichard though, he may never have even reached the level he apparently did.

Matt Riddle revealed on Sunday Night's Main Event podcast that his first interaction with Vince McMahon was a heated one before Bruce Prichard stepped in.

"He thought I was goofy. If anything, the first time we met, he didn’t like me because I was goofy. He was like 'You’re goofy.' And I’m like 'Yeah, I’m goofy, but it’s a good thing.' He’s like 'Being a goof isn’t a good thing.' And I’m like 'Well, I’m a goof that can kick your a**.' You could tell that didn’t make him happy. And then Bruce Prichard hopped in, and was like 'Hey Vince, he’s pretty good at wrestling. Trust me.'" [H/T - PWMania]

In Riddle's case, most people seem to side with WWE over his release and even the King of Bros expressed as much after his release. He didn't necessarily show ill will to his former employer and handled himself graciously after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

