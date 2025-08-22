Matt Riddle is a "little shocked", calls WWE "reckless"

Matt Riddle expressed his shock and called WWE reckless over their recent move. Riddle, who left WWE in 2023, has been vocal about many things regarding his previous promotion of late. The King of Bros once again shared his unfiltered opinion about WWE's major switch.

Ad

This year, WWE presented its first-ever two-night SummerSlam event, following in the footsteps of WrestleMania. There have also been reports of the sports entertainment juggernaut considering the two-night format for other premium live events as well.

Speaking to Rewind Recap Relive ahead of SummerSlam, Matt Riddle said he was excited to see his former tag team partner, Randy Orton, in action. However, he wasn't sure about WWE making the PLE a two-night affair.

Ad

Trending

“I’m a little shocked. It’s a two-day affair. I know you saw one-hour affair, but this is a two-day affair, and that’s reckless. But I wish everybody the best. Wish WWE the best. I know ticket prices had dropped a little bit, but there’s a lot of people. There’s a lot of tickets to sell,” he said.

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

The Original Bro then said that TKO will make the numbers up and had some advice for them.

“I think they’re going to make the numbers up. I think they’re going to realize TKO is going to start to realize that you catch more flies or bees with honey than you do vinegar. And I’d rather sell it at a stadium for this much than not sell half the tickets at that much," he added.

Ad

Check the interview below:

Ad

With WWE's move to ESPN for its PLEs in the U.S. starting next month, CCO Triple H is open to having more events turn into a two-night extravaganza.

Matt Riddle claimed CM Punk's better days are behind him

During his WWE tenure, Matt Riddle became notorious for making comments about certain stars. Now, with him not being a part of the company anymore, he has been more vocal than ever.

Ad

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Riddle lauded CM Punk as a draw, but said he feels the Second City Saint is past his best in the ring.

"He’s killing it. He’s wrestling. He’s staying active. He’s staying busy. And his fans seem to love it. So, I have no ill will toward the man. I just don’t think he’s, well, good at fighting. I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him. And that’s not a knock. I’ll tell you this, I’m not getting that much better or faster or stronger. And I can tell you he’s definitely not either, especially with all the botches, you know,” he said.

Ad

Matt Riddle remains as outspoken as ever, and fans can expect more such sharp takes from him in the future.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Rewind Recap Relive and TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!