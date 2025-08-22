Triple H Makes Major Statement About WWE's Future

WWE has undergone several changes over the years. It now looks like Triple H might be looking to make more modifications.

Under Triple H's leadership, WWE has become more profitable than before. One of the major changes was making SummerSlam a two-night event like WrestleMania. This year's PLE was the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and it was a grand success.

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H recently had an interview with ESPN SportsCenter, where he was asked if two-night PLEs will become the norm. WWE's Chief Content Officer replied that it could happen over time. He also spoke about how fans will be able to access all the PLEs on the ESPN app.

"I think it’ll be something that we see over time. You know, one of the great things is once we do this on September 20th with Wrestlepalooza, you go to the ESPN app at that point and you’re getting all the WWE content, right? Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, as I mentioned, but you’re also going to get the Rumble. You’re going to get WrestleMania for two nights. You’re going to get SummerSlam for two nights. You’re going to get all that content on that app. It’s going to be incredible and an incredible place to watch."

The Game continued to say that only time will tell if more of the bigger PLEs will move to two nights, since it's all about what the fans want, indicating that the audience reaction to these PLEs will determine how they move forward. However, he was open to the idea of making them a weekend destination if there was fan demand.

"As far as will more of our larger events go to two nights, I think time will tell. And it’s really for us about super-serving our fans, just like for ESPN. You guys thrive on super-serving your fan base and the people that watch. So do we. It's what we want to do. So, when we can turn these into bigger events, make them destination weekends for fans, that's what we will do. It's all about our fans, our WWE universe, and making them happy."

Vince Russo Slams Triple H's Recent Booking Decision

In recent months, Triple H has tried to blur the lines between work and fiction to make the storylines seem more legitimate. A good example of this was when Seth Rollins fooled everyone into thinking he was injured, only for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam. Hence, when Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced their departure from WWE, fans speculated that this was also a work by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Speaking on his Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo claimed that by blurring the lines between shoot and work, Triple H is preventing stars like Karrion Kross from receiving offers from other promotions like AEW.

"This version of working F's up the boys (the stars). If he's not working, Tony Khan is not reaching out to him because, if it is a work Tony Khan doesn't want to get involved in the legalities. So, these guys can work and think they are getting over on people, the bottom line is they are screwing themselves."

It will be interesting to see if Triple H will continue this strategy of blending real-life incidents into storylines.

