Triple H's new approach is detrimental to the WWE stars looking to join AEW, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

WWE has recently been employing a new strategy when it comes to storylines. However, this is inadvertently proving to be harmful for the stars involved, or so wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes.

Ad

Seth Rollins was revealed to be injured, taking him out of SummerSlam contention. However, it turned out to be a work, with Seth eventually cashing in his MITB contract to win the World Heavyweight Title from CM Punk. Fans are now suspicious that Triple H might be using the same strategy in Karrion Kross' case, who recently parted ways with the company.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo condemned this type of planning. He explained that this air of uncertainty was preventing the former WWE star from receiving offers from promotions like AEW.

Ad

Trending

"This version of working Fs up the boys (the stars). If he's not working, Tony Khan is not reaching out to him because, if it is a work Tony Khan doesn't want to get involved in the legalities. So these guys can work and think they are getting over on people, the bottom line is they are screwing themselves." [2:47 onwards]

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Bill Apter doesn't think Karrion Kross is returning to WWE

While some are still suspicious that Karrion Kross' departure might be a work, Bill Apter believes that is not the case.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated:

"They are selling their own merch right now. They've got a documentary coming out. Scarlett has put on her social media that it was great being there. I don't think it's a work. I just don't think they really found a place for Karrion Kross." [0:35 onwards]

Ad

Only time will tell what is next for Karrion Kross or if Triple H will bring him back to WWE at some point.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!