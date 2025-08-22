  • home icon
Triple H's new approach is detrimental to the WWE stars looking to join AEW, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 22, 2025 00:36 GMT
Triple H is the CCO of WWE (via WWE.com)
Triple H is the CCO of WWE (via WWE.com)

WWE has recently been employing a new strategy when it comes to storylines. However, this is inadvertently proving to be harmful for the stars involved, or so wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes.

Seth Rollins was revealed to be injured, taking him out of SummerSlam contention. However, it turned out to be a work, with Seth eventually cashing in his MITB contract to win the World Heavyweight Title from CM Punk. Fans are now suspicious that Triple H might be using the same strategy in Karrion Kross' case, who recently parted ways with the company.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo condemned this type of planning. He explained that this air of uncertainty was preventing the former WWE star from receiving offers from promotions like AEW.

"This version of working Fs up the boys (the stars). If he's not working, Tony Khan is not reaching out to him because, if it is a work Tony Khan doesn't want to get involved in the legalities. So these guys can work and think they are getting over on people, the bottom line is they are screwing themselves." [2:47 onwards]
Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Bill Apter doesn't think Karrion Kross is returning to WWE

While some are still suspicious that Karrion Kross' departure might be a work, Bill Apter believes that is not the case.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated:

"They are selling their own merch right now. They've got a documentary coming out. Scarlett has put on her social media that it was great being there. I don't think it's a work. I just don't think they really found a place for Karrion Kross." [0:35 onwards]
Only time will tell what is next for Karrion Kross or if Triple H will bring him back to WWE at some point.

