Matt Riddle looking unbelievably jacked ahead of massive first post-WWE match

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is still hitting the gym regularly if his latest post on social media is any indication.

Riddle has been involved in his fair share of controversies in the past. He was finally released by WWE on September 22, mere days after his appearance at the Superstar Spectacle 2023 event in India.

Matt Riddle has been quite active on his social media handles since his release. He is set to battle WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam in March next year. In a new picture, Riddle can be seen showing off his incredible physique. It's clear as day that Riddle is spending a lot of time at the gym.

Matt Riddle's goal was to retire Brock Lesnar

Back in 2019, Riddle opened up about wanting to retire WWE legend Brock Lesnar in multiple interviews. This didn't sit well with The Beast Incarnate, who confronted Riddle backstage at Royal Rumble 2020 and made it clear that the two would never wrestle each other.

Matt Riddle later had a chat with Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast and had the following to say about his confrontation with Lesnar:

"I’ll be honest with you. The guys has it all. I think he’s taken my comments as like, literal disrespect. I think he really hates me. Which, hey, ok. I get it. I rubbed you the wrong way. I told everybody that I get it, I’ll stay away. I won’t call people out anymore. I won’t call these people out anymore. I’m not going to go away. I’m going to make myself valuable enough to where the money is on the table. I know I can do that." [H/T Wrestling News]

Lesnar did get in the ring with Riddle, though, albeit in multi-man bouts like Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber. Unfortunately, fans will probably never get to see a one-on-one encounter between the two men.

What are your thoughts on Riddle's physique? Will he ever return to WWE?