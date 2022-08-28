"Asked me if I could help her" - Riddle spotted training with top female WWE Superstar

Former United States Champion Riddle was recently spotted training with SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, with the latter sharing the clip on her Instagram handle.

Both Riddle and Liv Morgan are set to compete at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The Original Bro is scheduled to take on Seth Rollins in a singles match. Meanwhile, Morgan will be facing Shayna Baszler with the SmackDown Women's Title on the line.

The official Twitter handle of Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County recently wished Morgan good luck for her Clash at the Castle outing against Baszler. A clip was also shared in the tweet, which showed Morgan training with Riddle.

The former United States Champion had the following to say about his training session with Morgan:

"We're here because I'm gonna help Liv [Morgan] train. She asked me, she was very polite about it, she asked me if I could help her," he said.

Check out the video below:

You can watch the video on Morgan's official Instagram account as well:

How did WWE fans react to Liv Morgan's training session with Riddle?

It's been about two months since Liv Morgan became the SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey. Her fans would love to see her successfully defend her title belt against Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Morgan's training video with Riddle:

Michael @HellcatPerez 🏻 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Can’t wait to see you make Shayna tap out. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Can’t wait to see you make Shayna tap out. 👏🏻

Morgan has been on cloud nine ever since winning her first title in WWE. Here's what she did after winning the belt:

"When I got to my room, I literally just laid on my bed and draped my title over me. And I just look at the ceiling and I just replay the last two hours of my life. I couldn't get it to feel real. So I just sat there, just like, 'no, this happened.' And I just laid there for hours, and I didn't move, and I didn't go out, and I just laid there on my bed with my title looking at the ceiling, just trying to absorb that moment as best as I possibly could."

It remains to be seen if Morgan's reign as champion continues after the UK event or if Baszler will win her first SmackDown Women's Title.

As for Riddle, he is determined to put Seth Rollins down at Clash at the Castle. It will be interesting to see if he can manage to score a pin over the former Universal Champion.

Do you think Liv Morgan and Riddle will walk out of Clash at the Castle as winners in their respective matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 Wrestlers who once dated fellow WWE Superstars

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha