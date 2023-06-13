Matt Riddle loses qualification match for Money in the Bank; assaulted by top champion immediately after

Matt Riddle lost his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Damian Priest on the latest episode of RAW. However, his night got worse as he was attacked by Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser following the match.

Riddle has been trying to get back to winning ways, but his booking hasn't been on par with what is expected of him. Last week on the red brand, Riddle got into a backstage altercation with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Tonight on RAW, the 37-year-old faced off against Damian Priest in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Both men put on an extraordinary show. Despite his valiant effort, Riddle couldn't overcome the Judgment Day member who was able to put him away with the Razor's edge.

Following the match, Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther came out to the ring. Priest told them that they can pick the bones now that he is done with Riddle. The Ring General and Kaiser proceeded to viciously attack Matt Riddle before laying him out.

This vicious assault should help set up the rivalry between the former Tag Team Champion and Imperium perfectly. Maybe Riddle will join forces with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their battle against Imperium.

