Matt Riddle makes SmackDown debut; pins champion

On this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle made his debut on SmackDown. In the opening match of the show tonight, Matt Riddle pinned AJ Styles following a fantastic match.

The latest episode of SmackDown kick-started with AJ Styles celebrating his newly acquired Intercontinental Championship. The segment saw the 'Phenomenal One' call Daniel Bryan inside the ring and have him put the title around the waist of the Champion.

Following that, Styles wanted a 'proper congratulations' from the man whom he defeated in the final to become the new Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. Daniel Bryan took it a strap further and stated that AJ Styles should defend his title against worthy opponents and even suggested that Drew Gulak should be the one who takes on Styles next.

While AJ Styles was busy figuring out the reason for not facing Gulak, the word 'Bro' echoed across the Performance Centre and the former NXT Superstar Matt Riddle made his way down to the ring.

After a brief altercation, both AJ Styles and Matt Riddle were involved in a dramatic match while other SmackDown Superstars surrounded the ring. After a compelling bout, Matt Riddle pinned AJ Styles to win his first match on the Blue brand.

Matt Riddle and his current run in WWE

Recently, Matt Riddle was involved in serious allegations, but the SmackDown Superstar responded via a press release. Although there were several speculations about his debut tonight, WWE decided to have him on the show after the promotion released a statement.

The official word from WWE states that individuals are responsible for their choices, and those who are convicted will have their contract terminated.

As for Matt Riddle, he made a big debut on SmackDown tonight and pinned a top Superstar. During the match between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle, WWE also took the opportunity to tease several matches including Styles vs Bryan, Styles vs Gulak, and Riddle bs Baron Corbin. In addition to that, a victory for Matt Riddle means that we could soon see him challenging AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.