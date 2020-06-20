Matt Riddle responds to serious allegations made against him

Matt Riddle shared a press release via his Twitter account.

WWE also released a statement saying that 'individuals are responsible for their own behavior'.

Matt Riddle claims that all allegations against him are false

In response to the allegations against Matt Riddle that were made as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement, the WWE Superstar has released a public statement that says that all the accusations are 'completely false.'

Recently, indie wrestler Candy Cartwright took to Twitter and shared information about an incident that took place in 2018. She stated that Matt Riddle had made forceful advances towards her in addition to 'grabbing her throat' and threatening her. Cartwright narrated the entire incident in a series of tweets and also stated that she was contacted by both Matt Riddle and his wife last year. You can read her tweets here.

In a Press Release shared by Matt Riddle's attorney, the SmackDown Superstar has claimed that the female performer in question made these allegations in an 'attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle' and wants to 'tarnish their reputation in the community.'

The press release also states that last year, Matt Riddle's lawyers drafted a 'pleading against to seek an injunction for cyberstalking' the WWE Superstar.

Here's what the statement said

The allegations by the independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harrass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community.

We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family.

The statement further read

In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.

Advertisement

Matt Riddle and his future in WWE

Matt Riddle was scheduled to make his debut on SmackDown tonight. However, WWE removed that segment from its official preview, and most likely, his arrival on the Blue brand has been indefinitely postponed.

Matt Riddle isn't the only one who faced allegations in the #SpeakingOut movement. NXT Superstar Jordan Devlin was also accused of abusing his partner when he was in a relationship with Hannah Francesca.

Following the incident, WWE released a statement saying that individuals are responsible for their own actions, and they will face the consequences if proven guilty.

WWE have sent me a full statement regarding talents facing accusations and which actions the company will take. pic.twitter.com/NI6dQ9Ph6z — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 19, 2020

WWE Superstars Big E, Shotzi Blackheart, Pete Dunne, and Tucker were among the few who supported all those who came forward to share similar incidents. With time, more women are expected to share their stories, which saw them being subjected to the 'predatory behavior' of those who have made a bigger name for themselves in the wrestling industry.