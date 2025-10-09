Matt Riddle officially confirms his new name following recent controversy

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has been involved in a few controversies since leaving the company. It seems like the 39-year-old is trying to integrate the issues as a part of his character, as the same is reflected in his new name.Riddle was a part of the global juggernaut from 2018 to 2023. He won multiple titles during his time with the company, including an entertaining run with Randy Orton as the RAW Tag Team Champion. However, the Original Bro was released from his contract in 2023, along with multiple other prominent names.Matt Riddle's run since leaving WWE has not been a smooth one, as the star has found himself involved in controversies on multiple occasions. He recently appeared on TMZ Sports for an interview, which ended with a physical altercation between Riddle and one of the hosts. However, it appears that the 39-year-old is fully embracing the controversies as he revealed his new name on social media. Riddle confirmed that he will be going by the moniker of &quot;Rude Dude&quot; moving forward.Matt Riddle claimed that he was fired by WWE to save moneyMatt Riddle's 5-year tenure with WWE came to an end in 2023, as he was released from his contract. The 39-year-old's departure came as a shock to many, as he was a prominent part of TV programming and was working with some of the top names in the company.Riddle reflected on his exit in a recent interview with TMZ Inside The Ring. The former tag team champion noted that he was fired to save money as he was slated to make a million dollars a year from 2024:“They’ve been firing people. When I got fired, they fired Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, countless others… I think it was mostly money. Certain people were there this long, you got a certain check. I know my last year, I was supposed to make a million dollars a year. They fired me, and it ended December 27 before I started making that first week of a million a year. This close.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]Matt Riddle has wrestled for multiple wrestling promotions around the world since leaving WWE. He even worked in NJPW last year and is currently a part of Major League Wrestling (MLW).