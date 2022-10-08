"My personal life is in shambles" – Matt Riddle holds back tears during recent interview with WWE announcer

WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke with Corey Graves about some of the issues that have affected his personal life.

Riddle's ex-wife Lisa announced back in March that their divorce had been finalized and the family was grateful to everyone who stuck by them through the hard times. Since then, The Original Bro has had to deal with several issues that marred his personal life.

An emotional Riddle, speaking with Corey Graves on this week's After The Bell podcast, said that he was deeply disturbed in his personal life by the recent divorce and being separated from his kids. These aspects were also brought up by Seth Rollins in their recent feud.

"I'll say this. My personal life is in shambles. I'm not gonna cry on this show, but my personal life is pretty brutal. It's been a rough year for me, a rough couple of years dude."

Matt Riddle is happy with his professional life in WWE

During the conversation, Matt Riddle said that despite his personal problems, he was satisfied with how things were going in WWE.

The Original Bro detailed that he was at the apex in tag team wrestling while teaming with Randy Orton and now wants to crush more goals in his singles career.

"But yeah, professionally, though, my life is amazing. It's great. I think right now, I think for tag team wrestling when Randy was here, I was at my apex of tag team wrestling. I think right now when it comes to my singles career, I'm still in its infancy." Riddle continued, "I wrestled Roman, hit him with an RKO, almost had him and almost had him again, but didn't. So I just feel like right now in my singles career, I'm like the little engine that can't. I'm chugging along, but once I get to the top of the hill, I seem to run out of steam." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Riddle will compete inside the Fight Pit this Saturday at Extreme Rules against Seth "Freakin" Rollins, with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier calling the match.

