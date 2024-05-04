Matt Riddle posts a bizarre NSFW photo on X/Twitter

Matt Riddle has unsurprisingly been everywhere in wrestling since his departure from WWE in the summer of 2023. On X/Twitter, he posted a very questionable NSFW photo.

In terms of his career, Riddle isn't exactly struggling for work or struggling to make money. He appears to be so busy that he may just be among the most in-demand professional wrestlers in the world outside of WWE. This includes stints with MLW as well as New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

On X/Twitter, he decided to put out a post showing his entire body except for one region, which he covered with a towel. He wrote the caption "#Bronlyfans," presumably teasing entering the subscription-based website.

You can see the picture here.

What is Matt Riddle's status after his recent controversial walk-out?

The King of Bros found himself embroiled in yet another controversy, albeit much lighter and less consequential than the other things that gave him negative press.

Earlier this year, Riddle overcame bonafide wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the NJPW World TV Champion. In The New Beginning In Sapporo event recently, Matt Riddle defended his NJPW World Television Title against Zack Sabre Jr. However, it wasn't without controversy as Riddle no-sold the defeat and walked away, leaving everyone puzzled.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there are no plans to cut Matt Riddle from NJPW as he will still be working with the company as he has a visa for the rest of the year.

The situation is very similar to that of Austin Aries in TNA several years ago as he no-sold a World Title defeat to Johnny Impact who you may know as John Morrison.

Weirdly enough, there was no follow-up to that situation. It remains to be seen whether Matt Riddle will have to bear the brunt of his actions.

