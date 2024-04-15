Ex-WWE champion's status after no-selling title loss amid exit rumors; he immediately walked out - Reports

A former WWE champion has found himself in the middle of controversy yet again as it appears that there are rumors surrounding his exit. There's finally a report about his current status.

At NJPW's The New Beginning in Sapporo event, Matt Riddle lost his NJPW World Television Title to Zack Sabre Jr. It ended his title reign and saw ZSJ gain back the title he had held for a year after becoming the inaugural champion. However, it was what happened after that caused a lot of controversy.

Instead of selling the loss normally, looking sad or upset, the ex-WWE star immediately got up after the pin and walked out. If that had been all, there might not have been much commentary, but the star was laughing, greeting the crowd, and dancing while walking out, completely no-selling the fact that he had lost a title. He was seemingly not upset at all.

As a result of his behavior, there were rumors that he was possibly done with NJPW and that he was heading towards an exit from the company soon. However, the reality of the situation seems to be quite different. In a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he made Riddle's status with NJPW clear.

He said that Riddle is not done with NJPW and has several upcoming dates with them shortly. The reason he dropped the title was because the company simply wanted ZSJ to be champion again. However, there was no explanation as to the reason for his no-selling the loss.

Ex-WWE champion Matt Riddle has a visa that will allow him to work with NJPW through 2024

Matt Riddle has previously disclosed that he has a visa that will allow him to work with NJPW throughout 2024. He felt very honored to be able to compete at the level that he was with the company.

"I got a year visa so I plan on working throughout the year. I didn't know they were going to throw me up there like that, but I'm pretty stoked, I'm honored honestly and flattered that they would put me in such a position. All I can do now is not disappoint."

It remains to be seen how the company felt about how the former WWE star sold the loss, and if it will affect his future showings.

