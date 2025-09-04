Matt Riddle receives death threats

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has revealed that he has received death threats. The Original Bro was recently accused of no-showing at a wrestling event in the UK.

It was reported that Riddle didn't appear for Global Wrestling Kingdom's show on August 31, where he was scheduled to face Simon Miller. The promotion also accused him of not returning the deposit paid to him.

Matt Riddle responded to the allegations in a video posted on X (fka Twitter) and has now further offered clarification in an interview with TMZ Sports. The former WWE U.S. Champion also mentioned he has received death threats after the allegations of no-show.

"I'll be honest, dude. I see companies like this in the UK all the time. These guys renting their arena. They didn't even sell 150 tickets. It's just the last one was five-star wrestling, and there's been many in between, and I'm not knocking them. They're trying to do the thing but this is garbage, dude. And they actually asked me for the money, which they didn't until later yesterday, and then I woke up this morning to a bunch of death threats. 'How dare you f**king scam a charity,'" he said.

Matt Riddle then mentioned that he wasn't told that the event was going to be a charity.

"I’m like, dog, four months ago, this wasn’t a charity event. Three months ago, it wasn’t a charity event. This thing, dude, this week was the first time I got a message saying, 'Well, you’re gonna do this to a charity event,” he added.

You can watch the video:

Matt Riddle explained why he couldn't show up to the event

As the report of Matt Riddle's absence from the event surfaced, he took to social media to share his side of the story.

In a video posted on X (Twitter), Riddle clarified that he was asked to come to the UK on Thursday for an event that was scheduled for Sunday.

"I'm gonna make this quick. GWK, the reason I didn't go is because you booked me a flight for Thursday for a show that was happening Sunday. And you said you were booking me meet-and-greets, other matches, and appearances. You did none of that. I had nothing scheduled, and I was going to sit in a hotel room for two days in London. I told you multiple times I couldn't do that or wouldn't do that," he said.

Matt Riddle also mentioned that he never said he won't pay them back and that the show being a charity event was a "last-second change."

