A controversial former WWE star has responded to claims that he &quot;no-showed&quot; and &quot;ripped off&quot; a charity wrestling show.Earlier today, Cultaholic Wrestling reported that former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle didn't appear at Global Wrestling Kingdom's A New Kingdom Rises event in Barnsley, England. Riddle was scheduled to face Simon Miller at the event on August 31.The report accused Riddle of not traveling to the UK and claimed that he hadn't returned the deposit paid to him by the promotion. The Original Bro has now responded to the allegations in a video he posted on X (Twitter).&quot;I'm gonna make this quick. GWK, the reason I didn't go is because you booked me a flight for Thursday for a show that was happening Sunday. And you said you were booking me meet-and-greets, other matches, and appearances. You did none of that. I had nothing scheduled, and I was going to sit in a hotel room for two days in London. I told you multiple times I couldn't do that or wouldn't do that,&quot; he said.Riddle then mentioned that he told the promotion he would fly to London on Saturday, but claims they told him to pay for it himself.&quot;And I got work for Friday and Saturday and Thursday. I worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday. And I told you I would fly to London Saturday evening. You said, 'You pay for it.' I go, 'No, you pay for it.' Take it out of my pay, whatever.' You guys refused, so I flew to Miami and wrestled there, alright. I never said I wouldn't pay you guys back, that's a lie. Also, this show wasn't a charity event. That's a lie, that was a last-second change. You also booked me the worst flight in history, bro. Middle seat, no meal, no checked bag. GWK, this is probably your last run,&quot; he added.You can watch the video below:Matt Riddle had a successful run in WWE, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles twice with Randy Orton, as well as winning the U.S. Title once. However, his time in the promotion was marred with substance abuse issues and later s*xual assualt allegations.Matt Riddle claimed WWE star is past his primeDuring an interview with TMZ Sports, Matt Riddle talked about his time in WWE. He claimed that he was favored to win the 2022 Royal Rumble before the decision was made to crown Brock Lesnar as the winner.He then talked about CM Punk, whom he criticized in the past, saying he was difficult to work with.He told TMZ Sports that while Punk is still a draw and fans love him, his better wrestling days &quot;are way behind him.&quot;