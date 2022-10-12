"I had opportunities with Roman" - Matt Riddle reflects on working with 14-time world champion in WWE

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle recently shared his thoughts on working with 14-time world champion Randy Orton in WWE.

The two stars were part of a tag team known as RK-Bro and held the RAW Tag Team Championship together. They lost their titles to The Usos in a tag team title unification match a few months ago.

After The Viper sustained an injury, The Original Bro returned to singles competition. He even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during an episode of SmackDown.

While speaking on the After The Bell podcast, Matt Riddle reflected on working with Randy Orton and building a relationship with the former world champion.

"You know, it definitely does [the opportunity to get back to being a singles talent shows he’s more than an attachment to Randy Orton]. Don’t get me wrong, with Randy, I had opportunities with Roman [Reigns], stuff like that, especially when Randy was gone. But, I think at the end of the day, that story with Randy, I enjoyed it and I felt like I got to build a relationship and a reputation with the WWE," said Riddle. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Matt Riddle on performing as a singles star with Triple H in charge

At WWE Extreme Rules, The Original Bro defeated Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match, with Daniel Cormier acting as the special guest referee.

Matt Riddle stated that he's enjoying being in singles competition, even with Triple H in control.

"But now I think with Hunter [Triple H] in play and now being a singles competitor without Randy [Orton], getting more competitive, getting meaner, getting angrier. You can see it in the promos, you can see it in the Street Fights, you can see it in the brawls... now I’m coming into my own as a mainstay single[s] competitor in the WWE. I’m getting that respect as well," said Riddle.

The former United States Champion collided with Sami Zayn on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He tried to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but the latter refused. However, he managed to defeat Zayn later in the night. It remains to be seen what is next for Riddle in the coming weeks.

