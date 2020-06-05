Matt Riddle responds to WWE fans claiming he will get buried on SmackDown

Matt Riddle is set to make his SmackDown debut soon after moving from NXT

Matt Riddle was on a conference call today when he spoke about the fans being sceptical

Matt Riddle is set to make his SmackDown debut soon and ahead of that, was on a conference call today. Some from the WWE Universe have been sceptical of his move from NXT to the Blue Brand and are worried that he will get buried there.

Riddle, however, is not paid heed to it. He claims that he nobody has been able to bury him just yet and took a shot at UFC's Dana White as well. The former MMA star hinted that the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship also tired to bury him but was unsuccessful.

The confident Superstar went on to say that if there was anyone who can bury him, it is himself. He said:

"I hear people say 'Ohh, he's just gonna get buried!' Well, I'll tell you this, nobody has been able to bury me yet, and that's including Dana White... right now, if anyone is gonna bury me, it'll be me burying myself."

Ahead of his #Smackdown debut, @SuperKingofBros tells me:



Matt Riddle moves to SmackDown

WWE confirmed last week that Matti Riddle was moving from NXT to Friday Night SmackDown. There has been a hint that Riddle could be debuting with a manager as Kurt Angle revealed recently that he turned down the offer from WWE.

The Hall of Famer told cbr.com that he was asked to manage the new SmackDown star, but he rebuffed the offer.

"I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WWE], he has all the ability. His personality is great. At first, it's a little odd. But once you get to know him, he's very likable. And that's what he's going to get from the fans. They're going to love this kid. And he proves it in the ring. He's phenomenal in the ring. There's no doubt about that. But his whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he's going to do extremely well.

WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn't the right time."

Matt Riddle has the backing of Angle to well in SmackDown, and the WWE legend was the referee in the former MMA star's last match on NXT.