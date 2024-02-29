Matt Riddle reveals the endgame he pitched to WWE for his alliance with Randy Orton: "Even Randy agreed"

It's unfortunate that WWE fans never witnessed a proper conclusion to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle's highly acclaimed story. The Original Bro recently revealed that he proposed the idea of turning on The Viper instead of going the other way around.

Given his history of betrayals, most fans expected Randy Orton to turn heel and attack Riddle, marking the end of a tag team that surprisingly got over huge with the crowd and even won the RAW Tag Team Championship.

While the predictable outcome would have been for Orton to turn on Riddle, the former United States Champion felt it would have been the wrong decision.

Matt Riddle told The MMA Hour that he had suggested to various WWE officials that he should be the one who turned heel. He explained that considering Orton's popularity, fans would have been on his side even as a villain.

"This was my suggestion, and talking to everybody in the office, and even Randy agreed, was the smarter idea would be if I turned on him," said Matt Riddle. "Because Randy being the legend that he is, and me just being a babyface, even if Randy turned on me and is a bad guy, he is a legend. He is Randy. He has done more PPVs, more RAWs, more than like everybody. Even if you boo him, you'd love to boo him." [From 34:00 onwards]

Matt Riddle on how he could have gotten "nuclear heat" from the WWE Universe

Attacking a former WWE Champion like Randy Orton is one way of making a statement in kayfabe. That's exactly how Matt Riddle envisioned his partnership with Randy Orton to end, as it would have instantly made him one of the most despised heels on the roster.

The Original Bro acknowledged his fantastic chemistry with Orton. He figured their matches would have been solid anyway, and the narrative could have witnessed a sensible conclusion with him as the antagonist.

Riddle explained:

"So, I'm like, 'Guys, me trying to get sympathy when Randy is beating me isn't going to work. They are just going to cheer Randy beating me up.' Now, if I attack Randy when you're not expecting it and hurt Randy, and I take him away, the crowd is going to be real mad at me, and I'm going to get nuclear heat. And we have good chemistry, and the story will play out as it shall." [34:35 - 35:00]

Matt Riddle is no longer in WWE but is hopeful he could someday return to finish his story with Randy Orton. The fans who loved the duo would also want the same to happen.

