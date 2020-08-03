Matt Riddle reveals four SmackDown Superstars he wants to face and why

WWE SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle is currently involved in a feud with 'King' Baron Corbin. The last week's episode of SmackDown saw Chad Gable interfering in their altercation and saving Corbin. It is now expected that Gable and Riddle will be involved in a heated rivalry in the coming weeks.

Matt Riddle is excited about his feud with Chad Gable aka Shorty G. However, the 'Original King of Bros' wants to face 'big guys' in WWE. He believes that he can deliver great matches against opponents of bigger stature and has his eyes on a few SmackDown Superstars who fit the bill.

Matt Riddle on SmackDown Superstars whom he wants to face

During his recent appearance on WWE's 'After The Bell' podcast, Matt Riddle revealed that he wants to face the 'big boys' of the business. While he does have high expectations from his feud with Chad Gable, Riddle has a few names from the SmackDown roster on his list of potential opponents.

One of the four SmackDown Superstars named by Matt Riddle is Baron Corbin. The two are already engaged in a feud, and it is safe to say that Riddle is looking to deliver his best to this storyline. Apart from Corbin, Matt Riddle wants to face the likes of Sheamus, Big E, and Jeff Hardy on SmackDown.

I want to lock horns, with the guys like Sheamus, Big E and even - don't get me wrong. There's Jeff Hardy; there are so many people I want to wrestle. I want those matches, like Corbin, I'm stoked. Like, I'm going to get it out of you bro."

Matt Riddle is confident that he will have a compelling feud with Baron Corbin. He believes that in feuds against bigger men, he comes across as a genuine underdog, especially when he is the babyface.

"I think we're going to tear it down, and I like wrestling with bigger men. I like that size difference because, being usually the Face, I like being the underdog, and it's hard to be an underdog when you're ripped, you're jacked, you're a UFC Fighter World Champion at Jujutsu. It's like, 'how are you the underdog? how are you going to get sympathy?' People who are bigger than me, I can get sympathy."

Advertisement

While Big E just started his Single's run on SmackDown, Sheamus has been involved in an extended feud with Jeff Hardy. However, Matt Riddle is still adamant on having it known that he is looking forward to the opportunity of facing Sheamus someday.

"So like, when I look at the roster, I want to wrestle Sheamus so bad. The guy is huge! I know he will beat the crap out of me, and then when they see me come back, and fire, and beat him back." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Given Matt Riddle's in-ring talent, he can deliver great matches with all of the names mentioned above, who are also incredible in their own right. It will be interesting to see how many of these matches will actually unfold on SmackDown.