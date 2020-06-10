Matt Riddle reveals Vince McMahon's thoughts on his 'disrespectful' comments aimed at Brock Lesnar

Vince McMahon does not take kindly to Superstars trying to create trouble!

Matt Riddle has made a habit of targeting top WWE Superstars

Lesnar/McMahon

Matt Riddle is fast building a reputation for himself as a man who doesn't put any filters on what he wants to say. Matt Riddle has made habit of raking up Superstars and getting under their skin. His repeated targeting of Goldberg gained him a lot of notoriety but that hasn't deterred the former MMA fighter from continuing to make scathing comments on others.

The Original Bro rattled some feathers yet again when he targetted Brock Lesnar saying that he wants to be the one to retire The Beast Incarnate. As per reports, Brock Lesnar did not take kindly to the former NXT Tag-Team Champion and has stated that he doesn't want to work with him.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Matt Riddle revealed that Vince McMahon also considered his comments on Brock Lesnar as disrespect even though Riddle has also stated that McMahon is his fan.

"I think they take my demeanor and my mindset or how I look at things as disrespect. I think even Vince might have taken it as me being disrespectful," Riddle revealed. "When I talked to Goldberg, I told him I wasn't being disrespectful, I was just telling the truth and me being honest." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Matt Riddle wants to change Brock Lesnar's mind

Matt Riddle further stated that he was misunderstood by Lesnar and Goldberg, and if given a chance can change their minds.

Brock Lesnar misunderstood what I was saying. I said I want to retire you, It's been my goal since I started wrestling. It is because in my head it was that I would become a legend in the process. It just happens that I am still going and the match might actually happen. That's it, bro. And Brock took that a little sideways. There's nothing personal, it's just business. End of the day, somebody like Goldberg, I hurt his ego a little bit.

The WWE Superstar Matt Riddle also said that if someone would have said something like this to him then he would've been flattered instead of taking offence. Riddle believes that the only way to change their minds about him is to become more popular or earning more money, and he will do that.