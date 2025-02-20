Matt Riddle reveals why Vince McMahon told him off in WWE

Matt Riddle joined WWE's main roster in 2020 when Vince McMahon was still in charge of RAW and SmackDown's creative direction. In a recent interview, The Original Bro disclosed details about the former WWE Chairman's view of his babyface character.

Riddle was a mixed martial artist for several years before becoming a professional wrestler in 2014. Many former MMA stars' wrestling personas are largely based on their legitimate fighting background. However, Riddle's gimmick mostly revolved around his goofy personality and sense of humor.

On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Riddle recalled how McMahon always wanted him to be in a good mood. The former WWE boss even reprimanded the one-time United States Champion after he spoke negatively about Randy Orton's injury during a promo in 2022.

"He was like, 'What was that? Riddle's happy,' this and that," Riddle said. "'You were supposed to bring the crowd up,' and I did but not as much as I could have while being happy. I go, 'I'm sorry. Randy's my friend.' This and that. And he looked at me, pulled me, and he goes, 'Does Randy sign your checks or do I?' And I go, 'You do,' and he goes, 'Do we have to have this talk again?' I was like, 'Never again,' and that was that." [1:08:28 – 1:08:52]

The highlight of Matt Riddle's main roster run came in 2021 and 2022 when he performed as Randy Orton's tag team partner. The popular duo, known as RK-Bro, won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

Vince McMahon gave Matt Riddle feedback after eye injury

In 2022, Matt Riddle sported a black eye after receiving a Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins. The 39-year-old later seemed downbeat about the injury during a promo segment with Keith Lee.

Once again, Vince McMahon disliked Riddle's reaction and said the black eye should not have affected his fun-loving character.

"Vince called me in, he goes, 'Why were you sad?'" Riddle stated. "I was like, 'Well, because he stomped my face and I have a black eye.' And he goes, 'Riddle wouldn't be sad. Riddle doesn't care.' I was like, 'All right!' You know?" [1:07:28 – 1:07:39]

Riddle also addressed whether he could return to WWE after almost 18 months away from the company.

