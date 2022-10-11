"I should get another shot at The Tribal Chief" - Matt Riddle wants a title shot after victory over WWE Superstar on RAW

Matt Riddle interrupted The Bloodline to begin the show and picked up a victory over Sami Zayn during the final hour of WWE RAW.

He interrupted The Bloodline tonight and noted that he lost to Roman Reigns previously, and there is a stipulation that he cannot get another title shot. Matt opted to challenge The Tribal Chief anyway, and Sami interrupted. The latter challenged Riddle to a match which The Original Bro accepted.

Roman Reigns exited the arena but told Jey to ensure The Honorary Uce won his match. That didn't happen, as Sami kept stopping Jey from interfering. Ultimately, Riddle picked up a pinfall victory.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley in a Digital Exclusive interview after RAW, Matt said he wanted another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"To pull out the victory tonight against Sami Zayn, Honorary Uce, that is not an easy task," said Riddle. "That is a pretty big deal. It is almost like I should get another shot at The Tribal Chief. But he said no like he does and I get it. But one day I will get another opportunity at the Undisputed Universal Championship but tonight was a sweet success for The Bro." [00:29 - 00:52]

Roman Reigns has already defeated Matt Riddle on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Matt Riddle on the June 17th edition of SmackDown.

As noted earlier, a stipulation was dictated that if he lost, Riddle could not challenge for the title again as long as Roman was the champion. Matt thought he had the match won, but Roman blocked an RKO and connected with a Spear for the pinfall.

Matt picked up an impressive win over Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules and another victory against Sami Zayn tonight. Time will tell if The Original Bro will get another shot at The Tribal Chief.

