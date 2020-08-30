Matt Riddle sends a bold message ahead of huge match at WWE Payback

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle made a promising debut on SmackDown recently, and he is currently feuding with 'King' Baron Corbin. The two Superstars are set to lock horns in a Single's match at the upcoming pay-per-view, WWE Payback.

Matt Riddle's debut on the blue brand and his subsequent challenge for the Intercontinental Championship rubbed Corbin in the wrong way. Since then, the King has been looking for opportunities to collect his ransom. Surprisingly, he has had help from Chad Gable. But the latter won't be present during the WWE Payback match between Corbin and Riddle.

Ahead of his huge PPV encounter, a confident Riddle took to Twitter and sent out a bold message to his WWE Payback opponent. In his tweet, Riddle stated that he would win the match and get his 'payback' from 'King' Corbin.

"Tomorrow night I get my PAYBACK on Corbin and I show the WWE Universe why I’m the Bro that runs the show #stallion"

Tomorrow night I get my PAYBACK on Corbin and I show the WWE Universe why I’m the Bro that runs the show #stallion pic.twitter.com/fzO6yPK054 — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 29, 2020

In the weeks leading up to this match, we saw Gable team up with Corbin and blindside Riddle. Therefore, there's a possibility that he could run an interference during this match at WWE Payback. However, Riddle is expected to walk out of the PPV with a huge win under his belt.

Details on the match card of WWE Payback

Going into the PPV, the biggest match of the night is bound to be the triple-threat title match between Roman Reigns, Braun Stowman, and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

In addition, Sasha Bans and Bayley are set to defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at WWE Payback. The only other title match confirmed for the show will see Apollo Crews defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.

The WWE Payback match card has few grudge encounters in store for the fans. Keith lee is set to tea on Randy Orton in a Single's Match after the latter brutalised Drew McIntyre on RAW last week. Also, Rey Mysterio will team up with Dominik Mysterio and take on Seth Rollins and his disciple, Murphy.