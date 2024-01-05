Matt Riddle sends a message ahead of match against real-life Bloodline member

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently sent a message ahead of his match against a real-life Bloodline member. The name in question is Jacob Fatu.

Riddle was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023. During his tenure with the company, The Original Bro made a huge name by winning several titles, including the United States Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside Randy Orton.

Matt Riddle will now start performing for independent wrestling promotions. He is set to face real-life Bloodline member and Roman Reigns' cousin, Jacob Fatu, on January 6, 2024, in Philadelphia.

The Original Bro took to Twitter before his match and wrote that he had a big weekend ahead, encouraging fans to come to watch him wrestle.

"Big weekend in the North East Bro. Come have fun," Riddle tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Matt Riddle seemingly believes his character in WWE was a "goofball"

In a recent interview with Ryan Gaydos of Fox News, Matt Riddle said that he has been working out and relaxing for the last couple of months while taking care of his family.

The Original Bro also mentioned that he can now do his own thing rather than show himself as a "goofball" on television, seemingly addressing his character in WWE.

"The last couple of months, I totally just didn’t want to do anything other than work out, relax and take care of my family. And now that [it’s] the New Year and I got that time and everything else like that, I think it’s just time to cook again and just really been focusing on that and what I want to do in the ring. I feel like before was more of a… it’s always entertainment, but it was a lot of entertainment before. And now, I think, the direction I’m going in, I’m going to be able to show the world what I can do in the ring and just present that version of myself rather than kind of a goofball on TV."

Fans were shocked to see Riddle being released from the Stamford-based promotion and hoped he would return to the company. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for his future.

