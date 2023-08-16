Matt Riddle sends a message to new tag team partner following WWE RAW

Matt Riddle has taken to social media to send a positive message to his new tag team partner after they scored a victory on last night's WWE RAW.

Last year, Matt Riddle was teaming up with Randy Orton as RK-Bro. The unlikely duo was one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE television, and they won the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions. However, Orton was unfortunately sidelined with a back injury and has not been seen on WWE Television since the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown.

Since Orton's injury, Riddle has been competing as a singles star. However, he has found a new tag team partner. The Super King of Bros and Drew McIntyre recently found themselves fighting a common enemy in Imperium. Their issues with the European stable seem to be done for now, but the duo's partnership looks to be continuing.

The newly-formed team defeated The Viking Raiders on last night's episode of RAW. After the victory, Riddle took to his Instagram to send a message to The Scottish Warrior.

"I love men with swords," wrote Riddle.

Matt Riddle shares an emotional message with the WWE Universe

Last year, Matt Riddle broke into singles stardom after his RK-Bro tag team partner, Randy Orton, was sidelined with a back injury. The former UFC fighter was presented as one of the top stars in the company and had high-profile feuds and matches with the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins that main-evented premium live events. However, Riddle was suspended for 60 days at the start of the year.

Since his return after WrestleMania 39, the 37-year-old has had great matches with the likes of Gunther and Solo Sikoa. However, he has not quite reached the heights he did in 2022.

Recently, the former RAW Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe.

"It’s hard being different sometimes and I use to think I needed to fix something about myself but then I realized my happiness is no one else’s business and I’m proud to be me. One of a Kind," he tweeted.

