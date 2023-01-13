Matt Riddle shares unrecognizable image of former WWE Superstars, including Charlie Haas

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle was last seen in WWE on the December 5, 2022 episode of the red brand, where he was attacked by Solo Sikoa, leading to The Original Bro being taken out on a stretcher.

Riddle posted a tweet with two former WWE Superstars: Charlie Haas and Shannon Moore. For those unaware, both wrestlers were prevalent during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Haas is especially known for his association with Team Angle, a popular faction that also included Kurt Angle and Shelton Benjamin.

In the image that Riddle tweeted, Haas is unrecognizable when compared to his time as an active wrestler in the company. You can check out the tweet below.

Matt Riddle off WWE television since early December 2022 and the real reason for it

Matt Riddle was an incredibly popular babyface owing to his alliance with Randy Orton as the RK-Bro duo in the tag team division. Even after The Viper was sidelined due to injury, Riddle was embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins that people cared about. However, The Original Bro gradually lost steam.

He was written off television after an attack by Solo Sikoa. The real reason, however, was reportedly because Riddle was suspended for 60 days after failing WWE's wellness policy for a second time.

It was also stated that he had previously failed the wellness policy for the first time earlier that summer, with it having been unreported until his second failure. This seems to be the reason his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam was postponed. The company reportedly sent him to rehab, allegedly stating that if he refused, he would be fired.

Whilst Riddle is a relatable character on-screen and still has a fair share of the fanbase rooting for him, it remains to be seen in what capacity the Stamford-based company will use him in 2023.

Perhaps the former United States Champion will enter the Royal Rumble, marking his return to television?

