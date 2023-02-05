[Photo] Matt Riddle shows off new look amid WWE suspension 

Matt Riddle has been absent from WWE programming for nearly two months due to suspension. This, however, did not deter the former tag team champion from showing off a new look on social media.

The Original Bro received a 60-day suspension in December 2022 after failing the company's wellness policy exam for the second time. It was also reported that Riddle had previously failed the wellness policy for the first time earlier that summer. WWE reportedly sent him to rehab, supposedly stating that if he refused, he would be fired.

The 37-year-old last competed inside the squared circle on the December 5 edition of RAW. He and Kevin Owens challenged The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team title but were unable to win it. Solo Sikoa laid out Riddle after the match, which was the kayfabe reason to write him off for suspension.

The Original Bro is done with his mandatory time in rehab and was recently spotted receiving his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. The former United States Champion also showed off a new look on Twitter with him wearing a teeth grill.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Matt Riddle return to WWE

Matt Riddle was one of the fan-favorite stars before a suspension derailed his current run. The Original Bro's work with Randy Orton during their tag team run was loved and praised by fans and critics alike, and the duo were often the highlight of weekly TV programming.

Their reign as RAW Tag Team Champions was ended by The Usos in May last year. The Samoans defeated RK-Bro to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The Bloodline also took out Randy Orton after the match, which resulted in Riddle becoming a singles star.

Riddle tried to avenge his partner by taking on Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief proved too strong for him to conquer.

Following Riddle's post on Twitter, fans rushed to the reply section to send their love to the suspended star. Check out a few of the many fans' responses below:

Matt Riddle's suspension period is nearly over, and he could make his return to WWE soon. One can expect him to go after The Bloodline once he's back.

