Matt Riddle spotted with female WWE star

Matt Riddle may be gone from WWE, but he is preparing for the next step in his career. The star has kept training. During such a moment, another former star posted a video of him with a female WWE star. The star in question was Top Dolla, who posted Shayna Baszler demonstrating a BJJ hold with Riddle looking on.

Riddle was released from WWE recently after multiple issues came to light. His release came the day after the mass cuts following the Endeavor merger. He had accused an airport police officer of assaulting him, but following investigations, he was alleged to have caused a disturbance as well.

The entire situation was unclear, and he was removed from WWE shows for two weeks before his eventual release minutes before SmackDown.

AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, another released WWE star, posted a video on his story featuring Matt Riddle, where the star was seated while watching a demonstration put on by WWE star Shayna Baszler at Rudos BJJ.

AJ Francis posted the video on his story.

It was a training session, but it was interesting to see Shayna Baszler and Riddle at the same location. Given the latter's background in MMA, being at a BJJ gym makes sense.

Where do you think Matt Riddle will be headed next? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE