Matt Riddle suffers another loss thanks to a former WWE Champion

In the opening segment of WWE RAW this week, Matt Riddle was surprised when The Judgment Day showed up after he chased Seth Rollins away. However, the latter eventually cost The Original Bro a match later on.

At the end of the opening segment, Finn Balor and Damian Priest brought a proposition for the Original Bro as they invited Riddle to join their faction. The Original Bro thought about it for a second before denying the offer.

Balor was upset with the response and warned the former RAW Tag Team Champion that if he was not with Judgment Day, he would be against them.

Yet again, the Original Bro thought about it and responded with a Final Flash knee strike. This led to a match between Riddle and Balor.

Right from the get-go, Damian Prest was helping Finn Balor. Whenever Riddle tried to get the upper hand, The Archer of Infamy would stand in his way.

The problem was sorted when Rey Mysterio showed up. The Master of 619 got into a fistfight with Priest, and both fought their way backstage.

The Original Bro seemed to have it in the bag, with the match finally turning into a fair one-on-one contest. Matt Riddle channeled his inner Viper and hit the rope-hung DDT on Balor.

As Riddle was looking to set up for the RKO, Seth Rollins interfered. Riddle hit the DDT on the former WWE Champion, but this slight distraction gave Balor enough time to recuperate. The Judgment Day member hit the Coup de Grace on Riddle for the win.

After the match, Rollins hit a Stomp on Riddle and again mentioned that he was done with The Original Bro.

Edited by Angana Roy