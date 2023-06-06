Matt Riddle takes out WWE's pound-for-pound strongest wrestler backstage on RAW

The cameras focused on Matt Riddle backstage after Imperium leader and Intercontinental Champion Gunther defeated his ally Kevin Owens on RAW. While Cathy Kelley briefly interviewed him, he was interrupted by the remaining two members of Imperium, and Riddle ended up taking out the "pound-for-pound strongest man" in WWE.

In case you were wondering, Giovanni Vinci of Imperium was named as WWE's pound-for-pound strongest man in late 2022 - several months after Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro's departure from the company.

While Ludwig Kaiser confronted Matt Riddle for his comments against Gunther, Riddle told him not to touch him. Kaiser, of course, shoved him, and The King of Bros took him and Giovanni Vinci out with relative ease - even getting the latter in an ankle lock.

Security and other officials were forced to step in, but the damage was done. Either way, Imperium has had a busy night on RAW - more than anybody else. After defeating The Alpha Academy last week, they again confronted Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

From the look of things, Kaiser and Vinci will be next in line for a shot at the tag team titles. Will they pull off an upset? Sound off in the comments section below.

