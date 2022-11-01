Matt Riddle teases forming a tag team with returning WWE star after RAW

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is thinking of forming a tag team with the returning Elias after this week's RAW.

Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE on the October 17 edition of RAW. Right from the start, the musician-turned-wrestler hit it off with Riddle. This week, he was out to support The Original Bro in his Trick or Street Fight with Otis. As a result of his efforts, the RK-Bro member planted his opponent with an RKO.

Byron Saxton caught up with the two stars in an exclusive interview, and Riddle went on about how he got Ezekiel's ring gear.

"Well, me and Zeke have more of a not so much verbal connection bit a mental connection. So I was talking to him mentally, and he told me where the gear was. I figured it would be a nice surprise for you to see old Zeke all "zeked" up again."

He even put the idea of a tag team out there for Elias to consider.

"We came out here tonight, we didn't play music like I would like to but we went out there in that Trick or Street Fight. I came out with the W, hit the RKO on Otis and got the 1-2-3 bro. You gotta admit, dude, we make a pretty good team. You threw that Kendo stick to me, I was jamming, playing it, I mean, I see a future," Riddle added. [From 0:29 - 1:03]

WWE @WWE After @SuperKingofBros 's big win over @otiswwe in the Trick or Street Fight, @IAmEliasWWE is amazed as to how The Original Bro got Ezekiel's ring gear but is not quite ready to become a tag team with him. #WWERaw After @SuperKingofBros's big win over @otiswwe in the Trick or Street Fight, @IAmEliasWWE is amazed as to how The Original Bro got Ezekiel's ring gear but is not quite ready to become a tag team with him. #WWERaw https://t.co/rMfKUeYRDA

Elias is still unsure about becoming a tag team competitor on WWE RAW

During the same interview, Elias veered away from answering the question directly. He was confused about how The Original Bro got his younger brother Ezekiel's ring gear.

"Maybe, maybe. Who can see the future? I'm not quite there yet. It's certainly and experince seeing him dressed up as my younger brother. I still have a lot more questions about that," Elias continued. "As for the future, I just don't know." [From 1:05 - 1:28]

Riddle is coming off the back of a successful team-up with Randy Orton, and it would be interesting to see if he can replicate the same success with Elias if WWE officially pairs the two men.

Would you like to see Elias and Riddle team up? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes