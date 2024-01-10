Matt Riddle, Trish Stratus, Dolph Ziggler, and more announced for massive event on WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend

WWE fans can catch Matt Riddle, Trish Stratus, Dolph Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, and many other former superstars live during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

WrestleCon 2024 will host some big names this year as it churns out one of its best conventions between April 4-7, 2024, at Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown. Many former WWE Superstars and current AEW stars have been advertised for this year’s convention.

WrestleCon is an annual wrestling fan convention that has been held every year since 2013 by Highspots. The event features some big names, including guest appearances from top stars, question-and-answer sessions, and live matches.

WrestleMania weekend is usually the best time to host WrestleCon every year. The tradition will continue this year, as many top names have been announced for the event.

Former WWE Superstars Kurt Angle, Lita, Matt Riddle, Trish Stratus, Rob Van Dam, Dolph Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, and Dana Brooke have been announced for the show. AEW stars Sting, Jeff and Matt Hardy, and Miro, formerly known as Rusev, are also on the list for this year’s WrestleCon. The Honky Tonk Man, Terri Runnels, and Sabu are some of the other legends who will show up at the massive event.

Tickets for WrestleCon 2024 are officially on sale at the convention’s website. An ECW-themed buffet lunch, as well as a WrestleMania Memories-themed breakfast, is also planned for those who purchase the Superfan Experience.

WWE WrestleMania 40 will host several big matches this year

Fans will likely see Roman Reigns walk into WrestleMania 40 as the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief will likely be challenged by the winner of the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Many people are hoping to see Cody Rhodes or CM Punk take that spot this year.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins will also likely head into The Show of Shows with their current titles around their waist. Ripley could take on the winner of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the show. Meanwhile, many fans are hoping to see Seth Rollins face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther could also get a title defense at the show. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time could come face-to-face with Brock Lesnar in a massive contest.

WrestleMania weekend is expected to be huge this year, and WWE fans are prepared to witness some entertaining matches at the show. It could turn out to be one of the best events of all time.

