Matt Riddle in trouble again & canceled from show following obscenity-filled controversial comments surrounding "Me Too" accusation

Matt Riddle has not had the best time recently, facing a significant amount of online backlash. The former WWE star has found himself as the target of online threats and more after recent comments were made about a show he was supposed to be a part of. Now, he has found himself in trouble again, following comments yesterday about a "Me Too" accusation that he faced in the past.

Yesterday, Riddle put out a video on X, where he hit out at fans and called them dumb for believing in "Me Too sh**" among other things. The star had previously faced such accusations, but the one who had filed the lawsuit later filed to have it dismissed with prejudice. There is no word on whether a settlement was reached between the parties.

Matt Riddle has been pulled from Siouxper Con, as revealed in a recent post by the organization. They put out a statement and said that after he had made some controversial comments, they had decided to cancel his show appearance. They said that the remarks did not align with their mission or the values of their organization.

"In light of recent public statements made by Matt Riddle regarding the topics of SA and DV, SiouxperCon has made the decision to cancel his appearance at this year’s convention. The statements that were made in no way represent our organization or event, and are not aligned with the mission, vision, and values of our organization."

They went on to say that they had always strived to be a safe space, and they would be donating 10% of the proceeds, along with New Sound Wrestling, from the SiouxperMania tickets, to The Compass Center to help survivors and victims.

What did Matt Riddle say to get in trouble?

Matt Riddle hit out at fans yesterday in a promo after he got threats recently. This came after there were claims that he had not shown up at a booking, where the promoter and Riddle have issued separate accounts of what happened. The fact that fans were not taking his side did not sit well with the former WWE star.

"You know, I can explain everything in greater detail, I'm not lying. But I really don't give a f*** anymore. Most of you mot**f***ers are dumb f***ing c***s. Just like when you believed that Me Too b***sh**, all the other f***ing garbage. You guys are all f***ing dumb, it's f***ing insane, it's f***ing insane. F***ing believe these f***ing creeps? Ugh, whatever dog, at the end of the day I'm going to keep getting f***ing booked. I'm probably going to start fighting again, I'm probably going to do a lot of other sh**."

He went on to say more and called his other fans morons, before peacing out.

The star has also made controversial comments surrounding AJ Lee and CM Punk of late.

