Ex-WWE star suddenly makes wild claim about AJ Lee and says she "got around"

AJ Lee's behavior in WWE has been called out by an ex-star, with the star talking about her deciding to "hook up" with people. The star's comments came as a sudden shock and even took the interviewers by surprise.

Ad

There are rumors that AJ Lee is finally returning to WWE to team up with her husband, CM Punk. This comes after Punk lost the chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion at Clash in Paris to Becky Lynch. The star then proceeded to slap him multiple times on the RAW after as well, having joined Seth Rollins' Vision faction officially. After facing the combined forces of Lynch and Rollins, Punk bringing in his wife, Lee, makes sense, and it is all but confirmed that she will return. Matt Riddle has now commented on her.

Ad

Trending

Riddle was recently on TMZ Sports, where he spoke about AJ Lee and said that he never had a problem with her. She never stepped into his issues with CM Punk. He then suddenly decided to talk about her behavior.

"Well, AJ, I never had a problem with her. She never stepped into it. I mean, to be fair, and I'm not one to talk, I'm a little, slu**y myself, but she did go get around, from what I heard. But no disrespect to that."

Ad

The interviewer seemed to be surprised by the statement, and Riddle addressed it immediately. He said that he was not against anything that Lee had done, as he had done so himself in the past. He went on to say that he had no ill will towards anyone, and that included Lee's husband, CM Punk.

"Hey, it's whatever. People like to hook up, and if it's the worst thing you did, whatever, I've done it too. But, yeah, no ill will towards anyone. I have no ill will towards CM Punk."

Ad

For any quotes taken from this article, please provide/link to Sportskeeda and a backlink.

The star then went on to call CM Punk a creep and called him out for hanging around the NXT locker room with the women. He questioned his presence there.

Ad

Matt Riddle and CM Punk have had heat in the past, amid these comments about AJ Lee

Matt Riddle and CM Punk have made comments in the past, with Riddle saying that Punk had been challenging to work with. Bill Apter questioned the comments by Riddle and noted that the star was very different now from what Riddle had been saying.

Ad

"Matt what are you smoking? [...] My feeling is I have been backstage where CM Punk is, everybody is hugging him and high-fiving him. It's not the same CM Punk that was so pissed off and angry such a long time ago. It's a different guy. Matt and he probably had a lot of problems with each other, and if Matt wants to say that, that's his opinion but I don't share it."

It remains to be seen if CM Punk or AJ Lee decides to answer the claims by Riddle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More