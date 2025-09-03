CM Punk called out for being a "creep" by released WWE star

A released WWE star called out CM Punk recently, claiming the former AEW star was a creep. Punk challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship this past Sunday at Clash in Paris but came up short after Becky Lynch interfered in the match.Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Matt Riddle called out CM Punk and claimed that the 46-year-old was a creep. The Original Bro suggested that Punk was hanging around the NXT locker room too much following his return to the company.&quot;I think he’s a creep. I feel like he’s just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much. He has like Cora Jade as his daughter and everything. And everybody he kind of oversees,&quot; Riddle said.Riddle was released from WWE in 2023 following a bizarre incident at JFK Airport in New York. He captured the United States Championship during his time in the promotion and was also part of the popular RK-Bro tag team with Randy Orton.Former WWE star Cora Jade praises CM PunkCora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, recently praised CM Punk and revealed that he helped her after she was released by the company in May 2025.Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Jade revealed that she had a conversation with Punk before deciding to take a break from professional wrestling earlier this year. She noted that the veteran told her on the phone that she doesn't have to do something that is no longer working for her.&quot;I broke down one day and we had a conversation, me and him on the phone, because I was like, he ‘Hey, I need your advice,’ because he’s been through it all. He left WWE for 10 years, hated WWE, said crazy things, and nobody ever thought he was coming back[...] So many things that he said to me in that conversation really helped me. He told me, like, I don’t owe anybody anything, and I don’t have to stick in something that’s no longer serving me, and that really stuck with me,&quot; she mentioned.Albert Clark @AlbertClar47524LINKHASHTAG A J Lee needs to come back to WWE to help CM PunkBecky Lynch slapped CM Punk several times this past Monday night on RAW, and he warned The Man that she would regret putting her hands on him. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.