Matt Riddle interested in forming a stable with Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak

Matt Riddle is set to make his SmackDown debut on the upcoming edition of the show.

Riddle was a part of Catch Point, a popular faction in EVOLVE.

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is all set to make his WWE SmackDown debut on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Riddle had been an NXT regular ever since he signed a contract with WWE. He recently took to his official Twitter handle and posted a tweet, talking about possibly forming a faction with two major SmackDown Superstars.

Riddle indicated that he would love to form a stable with Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. Check out the tweet below:

Could you imagine a new version of Catch Point on smackdown with Drew Gulak, Daniel Bryan and myself🤯🤯🤯 BRO pic.twitter.com/OCR4iiBrJf — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 14, 2020

Matt Riddle seems interested in bringing back Catch Point, a popular stable

Matt Riddle mentioned Catch Point in his tweet. For the ones who are unaware, Catch Point was a stable in EVOLVE which consisted of several wrestlers including Riddle and Gulak. The other notable members of the faction were TJ Perkins and Tracy Williams.

Riddle and Gulak have competed against each other before, in NXT as well as EVOLVE. The duo faced off at EVOLVE 131, with The King of Bros picking up the victory over Gulak. It should also be noted that Gulak had filed a trademark for Catch Point a few months ago.

Only time will tell if Riddle gets to form a stable with Bryan and Gulak. He was one of the most popular Superstars during his stint in NXT, is incredibly charismatic, and knows exactly how to keep the spotlight on him at all times. Here's hoping that we get to see these two former allies reunite somewhere down the line on the blue brand.