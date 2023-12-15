Matt Riddle will be at major event featuring megastar; potentially set to start massive feud

Matt Riddle is no longer a part of WWE, but he's set to be at a major event where he could potentially start a massive feud.

The star was let go from the company in September and was one of several big names to be released then. Other stars included Mustafa Ali, Mace, Mansoor, Shelton Benjamin, Aliyah, and Dolph Ziggler.

Now, he has sent a message ahead of Jake Paul's fight.

Logan Paul's brother, Jake, is set for a fight against Andre August on Friday night.

Riddle has previously shown his inclination to challenge Jake Paul, with Dave Meltzer reporting on the same.

"Matt Riddle and his reps spoke directly to Jake Paul of late regarding doing a match. Paul expressed no interest in facing Riddle under MMA rules, where Riddle would have the experience edge even though he hasn’t been active or trained for fighting for years. Riddle was willing to do a boxing match and at this point, it’s up to Paul’s side, which obviously it always would be since he’s the A-side."

Now, Matt Riddle has reacted to the weigh-in video featuring Paul. He said that he would see them tomorrow.

"See you guys tomorrow," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

At this point, it's unclear whether he means he will just be there to watch the fight. Given the rumors, it seems very likely he could also set up his future fight with Paul. It completely appears to depend on the outcome of Jake's fight.

Do you want to see Matt Riddle face Jake Paul? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.