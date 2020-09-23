Randy Orton is a 13-time world champion and one of the most popular Superstars on the roster right now. Orton is set to face Drew McIntyre in an Ambulance match for the WWE Championship.

AEW star Matt Sydal was recently a guest on WrestlingINC Daily. During his appearance, Sydal discusses his WWE career and that legendary RKO from Randy Orton which will go down as one of the best RKO's of all time. Matt Sydal also opened up about what it was like wrestling Randy Orton.

Matt Sydal opens up about wrestling Randy Orton

Speaking about his experience wrestling Randy Orton, Matt Sydal said that he always liked working with 'The Viper'. Sydal added that he felt a lot of Superstars were intimidated by Orton, but he had personally found Orton to he "kind and generous":

I really liked working with him. I always thought that there was even more potential to Randy than had been unleashed. I think a lot of people are intimidated wrestling him. I think even like guys like The Miz were a little intimidated wrestling Randy, kind of almost afraid of him, and I didn't really have that because he was always kind and generous with me. H/T: WrestlingINC

Both @findevan & @Perfec10n are not giving any room to breathe in this exchange!

WATCH Late Night #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/ajGIdGk37c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

Matt Sydal did address Randy Orton's attitude issues very early on in his career but added that Orton was always respectful toward his fellow wrestlers:

Sometimes, I think, towards fans or whatever, especially early on in young in his life there was some issues, but really the way he treated the other wrestlers was very respectful and always was trying to like invite me. 'Hey, come to the movies. All the guys are going to the movies on Sunday. Let's all go out to eat.' Where, for some reason, he had a reputation as kind of being like egotistical, hard guy, I always found it to be just opposite. H/T: WrestlingINC

Randy Orton will have a shot at winning his 14th WWE world championship this Sunday at Clash of Champions.

Can 'The Viper' beat Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion? Sound off in the comments section.