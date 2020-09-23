Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Matt Sydal gives his honest opinion of working with Randy Orton

Randy Orton
Randy Orton
Pratyay Ghosh
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 23 Sep 2020, 18:04 IST
News
Advertisement

Randy Orton is a 13-time world champion and one of the most popular Superstars on the roster right now. Orton is set to face Drew McIntyre in an Ambulance match for the WWE Championship.

AEW star Matt Sydal was recently a guest on WrestlingINC Daily. During his appearance, Sydal discusses his WWE career and that legendary RKO from Randy Orton which will go down as one of the best RKO's of all time. Matt Sydal also opened up about what it was like wrestling Randy Orton.

Matt Sydal opens up about wrestling Randy Orton

Speaking about his experience wrestling Randy Orton, Matt Sydal said that he always liked working with 'The Viper'. Sydal added that he felt a lot of Superstars were intimidated by Orton, but he had personally found Orton to he "kind and generous":

I really liked working with him. I always thought that there was even more potential to Randy than had been unleashed. I think a lot of people are intimidated wrestling him. I think even like guys like The Miz were a little intimidated wrestling Randy, kind of almost afraid of him, and I didn't really have that because he was always kind and generous with me. H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Sydal did address Randy Orton's attitude issues very early on in his career but added that Orton was always respectful toward his fellow wrestlers:

Sometimes, I think, towards fans or whatever, especially early on in young in his life there was some issues, but really the way he treated the other wrestlers was very respectful and always was trying to like invite me. 'Hey, come to the movies. All the guys are going to the movies on Sunday. Let's all go out to eat.' Where, for some reason, he had a reputation as kind of being like egotistical, hard guy, I always found it to be just opposite. H/T: WrestlingINC

Randy Orton will have a shot at winning his 14th WWE world championship this Sunday at Clash of Champions.

Can 'The Viper' beat Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

Published 23 Sep 2020, 18:04 IST
Randy Orton Matt Sydal All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी