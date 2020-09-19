Matt Sydal reacts to WWE purchasing wrestling promotion

Matt Sydal fka Evan Bourne is a former WWE wrestler who has wrestled all over the world. He recently made his disastrous debut at AEW: All Out where he was a part of the Casino Battle Royale.

During a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Matt Sydal talked about WWE purchasing EVOLVE.

Matt Sydal just had probably the unluckiest wrestling debut in a promotion ever. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/nKVnvgKn64 — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) September 6, 2020

Matt Sydal reacts to WWE purchasing EVOLVE

Last month WWE purchased EVOLVE. Sydal talked about the purchase and said that the pay in EVOLVE was not the best before that, and that the only good thing about the promotion were the wrestlers who were a part of it.

"I mean that was all EVOLVE had left. It wasn't very successful, and it was the lowest pay that I've ever gotten in five or six years. I just did it because I didn't have work that weekend, and it would have been cool, like there's good wrestlers there. At that time, I was running the WWN training school while co-running it with some bum, but yeah, it just was easy.

"It was good work, and I really like Leon Ruff and AR Fox's guys. So I just wanted to go in there and work with them. I wasn't trying to get anything out of it or do anything. It was just a match. People try and make it a big deal, but a show's a show, work's work, if you haven't wrestled in New York in a couple months, it's always good to take a booking there because there's a lot of great wrestling fans up there."

Matt Sydal went on to add that he was glad that WWE was able to purchase the company. He mentioned how for many indie stars to get a contract nowm that was stil the goal, and WWE purchasing the company helped in that respect.

Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020

Advertisement

"I'm just glad for EVOLVE to get that deal. We were talking earlier about how indie guys want to get a contract now, like that's sort of the goal. When I started, there was no hope of getting a contract. There was no hope of doing anything. The only hope you had of becoming a star was taking your own organization and growing it to be the next ECW or something like that, which for example, PWG got started around the same time, and they grew their own things so big that it basically expanded to its own TV deal with TNT through AEW."

Readers can also check out Jake 'The Snake' Roberts talking about working in AEW.