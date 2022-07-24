Max Dupri reportedly removed from WWE's main roster; possible reason revealed 

Max Dupri's time on SmackDown and WWE's main roster might be short-lived if recent rumors are to be believed.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, Maxxine Dupri, previously known as Sofia Cromwell in NXT, debuted as the 39-year-old star's sister. She presented the 2022 Beachwear Collection with Maximum Male Models' Mace and Mansoor.

Though Maxxine's appearance wasn't a surprise as it had been announced previously, the rumors of her replacing Max Dupri as the stable's new mouthpiece left fans stunned. Ringside News is reporting that not only has the former LA Knight removed from Maximum Male Models, but he is also out of the blue brand.

H Jenkins Of Ringside News @HJenkinsWrites Max Dupri had a brief run on the WWE main roster, but that's over. We have confirmed that Max is out.



Also, we were told that there is doubt that he was cut out for the main roster, and he "lacked people skills." Take that as you will. Max Dupri had a brief run on the WWE main roster, but that's over. We have confirmed that Max is out. Also, we were told that there is doubt that he was cut out for the main roster, and he "lacked people skills." Take that as you will.

Moreover, it was also noted that people within WWE believe that Max Dupri "lacked people skills." Though the brand-new stable's presentation wasn't well-received by fans, the former NXT star's work was singled out as the silver lining.

It's also worth noting that given Vince McMahon, who recently called it quits, played a crucial role in replacing Max Dupri. Now that McMahon is no longer in charge of things, there's a chance the star might still be used on SmackDown in some resourceful manner.

What lies ahead for Maximum Male Models in WWE?

While viewers are disappointed with the latest development, Maxxine Dupri now has the chance to step up and showcase her talents.

Even in NXT 2.0, the former Sofia Cromwell managed Von Wagner, impressing fans with her promo skills. She oozed charisma during her debut appearance on SmackDown, and it now remains to be seen how things will turn out for her.

It'll also be interesting to see if WWE uses Maxxine Dupri only as a manager on the Friday night show or also groom her for an eventual stint inside the squared circle. Whatever the case, the situation around Max and Maxxine Dupri is sure to keep fans glued to the proceedings in the coming weeks.

