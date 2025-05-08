Maxxine Dupri addresses possible Otis romance in WWE

Maxxine Dupri is a member of the Alpha Academy faction on WWE RAW alongside Akira Tozawa and Otis. In a recent interview, the 27-year-old gave her thoughts on whether she could participate in a romance storyline.

Dupri is engaged to WWE developmental talent Anthony Luke in real life. As part of a storyline, the former cheerleader persuaded Otis to align with her in 2023. However, the angle never led to an on-screen relationship.

Speaking to James Delow of Gorilla Position, Dupri revealed she has never been sounded out about possibly becoming Otis' storyline girlfriend. She also referenced her Alpha Academy stablemate's past WWE romance with Mandy Rose.

"Not that I know of," Dupri said. "I mean, he's just a lovable guy, he is, yes. I don't know that that's ever been on the table. Maybe it has been and I was not aware, but I also think they probably feel like the story with him and Mandy was so good. We gotta let that one live on its own, I think." [12:00 – 12:19]

Alpha Academy is currently involved in a storyline with Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute defeated Otis on the May 5 episode of RAW.

Maxxine Dupri on her natural chemistry with Otis

In 2022, Maxxine Dupri became Maximum Male Models' manager after receiving a main roster call-up. She was initially introduced to fans as the sister of Max Dupri, aka LA Knight.

Although she was not originally supposed to be part of Alpha Academy, Maxxine Dupri believes the group works well together:

"I think we have natural chemistry, and I don't feel that it was ever forced. From my understanding, it was never the original plan for me to join them the way that I did. I was told a different pitch at the time when I was with Maximum Male Models and we were working with them, and I think that we just had such natural chemistry between Otis, Chad [Gable], and I, and then when Tozawa came in it was like a no-brainer, and it just has continued to evolve." [9:45 – 10:12]

Dupri has mostly wrestled on Main Event in recent weeks. She also lost a tag team Gauntlet Match alongside Natalya on the April 11 episode of SmackDown.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

