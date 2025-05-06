WWE RAW has been taken over by the terrifying duo of Bron Breakker, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman. Last week, Sami Zayn attempted to stand up to the new stable, only to be destroyed by his former Intercontinental Title rival, Breakker. RAW began with a recap of Zayn's response to Rollins' offer and the subsequent slaughter.

WWE World Champion Jey Uso officially kicked the night off, entering the arena with dozens of fans following behind him. Main Event Jey got a hero's welcome in front of a massive crowd that YEETed nonstop for several minutes.

Jey called out Logan Paul, wanting to get revenge after Paul laid him out last week backstage. Instead of the social media star, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman. "OG, you got a lotta b***s coming in here after what you did to my family." Heyman can barely respond before the boos and "CM Punk" chants break out.

Heyman wanted to know what Roman Reigns thought he would do when he walked CM Punk out in his dream scenario, a WrestleMania main event. He turned Roman into the Tribal Chief and blamed Roman for losing the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes after Seth Rollins distracted him at WrestleMania 40. Then he disappeared, leaving Heyman to be bullied by the new Bloodline. A**hole chants rained down as he held onto the ropes. Jey asked what all of this had to do with him. Good question.

Nothing, said Heyman. But this next part...different story. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is all about power and control, something Jey doesn't know how to handle. Seth Rollins would handle that power better. Heyman gave Jey a prediction, or a spoiler.

Seth challenged Jey for a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Jey could pick the time and place, but Seth will become champion. Any time, any place. How about tonight? Jey Uso made a quick decision, but Paul Heyman seemed a little worried.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (May 5, 2025):

Penta defeated JD McDonagh via pinfall

Sheamus defeated Austin Theory via pinfall

IYO SKY defeated Roxanne Perez via pinfall

Rusev defeated Otis via submission

Seth Rollins defeated Jey Uso via disqualification

Paul Heyman met Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker backstage, praising Seth for being right about Jey putting the title on the line tonight. As Seth left, Bron didn't seem too happy about him getting the shot. Heyman explained the plan.

Punk and Roman both prepared for Seth, and they lost in the main event of WrestleMania. Jey tapped out Gunther, but Jey was not focused on Seth tonight. With prep, it would be difficult. With a distraction, Seth would have an easy night tonight...right?

Penta vs. JD McDonagh

Penta took over early, turning JD McDonagh inside out simply from a big kick to the leg. They found themselves on the apron where Finn Balor distracted Penta, allowing JD to spike him with a Death Valley Driver. A standing Spanish Fly nearly earned JD a win.

Penta took over when we returned from commercial, hitting a slingshot dropkick in the corner. The slingblade and Tilt-A-Whirl backbreaker connected, but JD kicked out. Balor distracted the ref, allowing Carlito to go for Penta's mask.

Penta rocked him with a kick and sent JD to the floor for a big dive on both. Chad Gable came down to distract Penta, and Michael Cole mentioned he would've had more success had he worn the Grande Americano mask. Penta spiked JD with the Mexican Destroyer.

Penta defeated JD McDonagh via pinfall.

Grade: C+

Grayson Waller spoke to GM Adam Pearce backstage about getting Austin Theory a singles match. When Theory walked up, Pearce approved, though Waller didn't tell him who he'd face. It would be better as a surprise. What a friend, huh?

Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus

Theory was not pleased that Waller tricked him into a match with the returning Sheamus, who hadn't been seen since the Royal Rumble. Sheamus sent Theory to the floor, where he seemed to argue with Waller. As they bickered, Sheamus jumped onto his opponent with a big diving double ax handle off the top.

Theory went for a slingshot maneuver only to eat a devastating knee from the Celtic Warrior. Theory would hit the rolling blockbuster for a two-count. Theory moved up top but was cut off by Sheamus and planted with an avalanche White Noise.

He crawled to the apron, asking Waller why he'd put him through this. As Waller backed away, the former WWE World Champion gave Theory the Beats of the Bodhran and finished him with the Brogue Kick.

Sheamus defeated Austin Theory via pinfall

Grade: C

After the match, Cole mentioned that Theory and Waller were seen arguing. A WWE Intercontinental Title match was also announced for Backlash as Dirty Dominik Mysterio will defend against Penta.

As Judgment Day reacted to the news, AJ Styles entered the locker room. He told them that he'll be next in line for the Intercontinental Championship, regardless of the winner. Dom wanted Finn Balor to handle his former ally. Initially, Balor seemed hostile, but he agreed to take care of Styles.

WWE World Tag Team Champions The New Day met Chad Gable backstage, wanting title shots to go back to American Made teams. They were interrupted by Becky Lynch, who walked to the ring as Xavier Woods said, "What Lyra did to you was messed up."

Becky Lynch was confused why anyone would be booing her. Bayley was garbage, and she took out the garbage. When someone takes out the garbage, you don't boo, you thank them for taking out the garbage.

Lyra Valkyria's not garbage, but recycling, because there's nothing real about her. The WWE Intercontinental Champion emerged after that, claiming that Becky was the Queen of Recycling, as she'd been using the same old moves for years. The Man went on holiday, and the rest of the locker room got better. Becky claimed she was the greatest to ever do it, something Michael Cole stated minutes before.

Lyra bragged about being the first ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, something Becky could never be. Becky went for a cheap shot, only to be laid out with a roundhouse. Lyra bounced Becky around the ringside until security broke them up. Becky rolled back in the ring to talk more trash, only for Lyra to jump in and plant her with Nightwing.

Roxanne Perez vs. WWE World Champion IYO SKY

The Genius of the Sky sent Roxanne Perez out early for a dive. Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Perez rushed back into the ring, taking out IYO SKY's leg with a dropkick to the knee. The bad knee was draped over the bottom turnbuckle as the Prodigy tried to dislocate it.

A big armdrag off the top fired the WWE Women's World Champion up, as IYO SKY battered Perez with a slick combination. Her knee gave out before she could hit the basement dropkick in the corner. Perez dumped her on her head with a back suplex, but SKY stopped her momentum with a double underhook backbreaker.

Over the Moonsault missed, and Perez took advantage with a handspring kick to the back of the head. SKY and Perez traded pinfalls until SKY finally held Perez down long enough for the win.

IYO SKY defeated Roxanne Perez via pinfall

Grade: B+

After the match, Roxanne shook IYO's hand. It was a trap, though, as Giulia arrived to jump the champion. Giulia held SKY in position as Roxanne nearly kicked the champ's teeth in.

Otis w/Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa vs. Rusev

Rusev and Otis locked up in a meaty, beefy stalemate at the start. Rusev eventually laid out the former Money in the Bank winner with a leaping wheel kick. After a commercial break, Otis would dump Rusev onto the announcer's desk with a back suplex, but Rusev got right back to his feet.

In the ring, a Machka Kick flattened Otis and finished things with The Accolade.

Rusev defeats Otis via submission

Grade: D

After the match, Akira Tozawa saved Otis from further punishment. Rusev initially left the ring, but came back and took out both men. Natalya rushed down to console Maxxine as Rusev locked Otis in another Accolade.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce was in the ring when we returned from break. He welcomed both Pat McAfee and former WWE World Champion Gunther to the ring. The two will face off this Saturday at Backlash. He wants no funny business tonight. A "You Tapped Out" chant breaks out as Gunther speaks.

Gunther claimed to be professional. Pat pointed to Michael Cole at the desk, calling him the professional GOAT. Aside from three separate occasions, Cole traveled the world with WWE for 28 years. McAfee claimed he and Gunther had similar dreams when it came to working in WWE.

Expand Tweet

But Gunther is jaded after being a champion for 80% of his time in this promotion. Every time Pat enters a building for a WWE event, he gets chills. Gunther became soft. The Ring General asked if Pat enjoyed his baby girl's birthday over the weekend. This Saturday would be an enjoyable day for Gunther, as he promised Pat his full and undivided attention...and the beating of a lifetime.

WWE World Championship: Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso (c)

As champ and challenger go through the feeling-out process, Cole and McAfee argue whether what Heyman said earlier was true. Should he really get credit for building the Bloodline?

Jey Uso and Seth Rollins began trading shots. Seth nearly ended the match early with a stomp attempt. Jey avoided it, blocked a Pedigree attempt, and nearly took Seth's head off with a superkick. "He's the champ for a reason," Rollins told Breakker at ringside. Jey sent Seth to the floor again with a big shot and hit a suicide dive that launched his challenger over the announcer's desk.

Back from the break, Seth and Jey ran into one another with a double running crossbody. Pat and Cole debated if Paul Heyman may have paid off the referee. Jey rocked Seth with his patented combo and followed with the Samoan Drop. Hip attack in the corner connected. Seth kicked out.

Seth rocked Jey on the floor with a suicide dive. He rolled Jey back in for a springboard maneuver, but Jey took him out of the air with a superkick for a two-count. Seth sent him into the corner with the buckle bomb, only to miss the Frog Splash. Jey's spear was centered with a Pedigree for another nearfall. The Stomp missed, and Jey went for the Sleeper. Though Seth broke away, he was cut in half with a spear for a two-count.

Seth distracted the ref, allowing Bron to stall Jey Uso's dive. The Visionary hit his superplex/falcon arrow combo and followed with the Stomp. Somehow, Jey kicked out.

As Seth and Bron went over the plan, Sami Zayn's music hit. Zayn ambushed Bron from the crowd and bounced his head off the ring post. Seth was too concerned with Sami to notice Jey lining up the spear. Uso Splash connected.

Seth Rollins still kicked out. Bron cut Zayn and Jey down with a pair of spears while Heyman distracted the referee. Stomp from Seth, but he couldn't pin Jey because CM Punk's music hit. The Voice of the Voiceless took a chair to Bron and Seth, leading to a disqualification.

Seth Rollins defeated Jey Uso via disqualification

Grade: B-

Rollins and crew backed up the ramp as the trio of Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and WWE World Champion Jey Uso stood tall in the ring.

